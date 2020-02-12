TUPELO -- Rev. Betty W. Flynn, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at NMMC - Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 1 PM at First United Methodist Church - Tupelo. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:30 PM - service time at the church with reception after the service in gathering room. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.

