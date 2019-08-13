Mr. John Herrington "Johnny" Flynt, Jr., 70, died Monday, August 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS. The funeral service will be Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at North Oxford Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in North Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the church and again prior to the service beginning at 10:00. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Joann Harrison Flynt of Oxford; a daughter Kathryn Flynt Smith and her husband, Steve of Hernando, MS; a son, John Herrington "Jay" Flynt, III and his wife, Emily of Albany, GA; his step-mother, Dot Flynt of Chunky, MS; seven grandchildren. Tyler Smith, Avery Flynt, Ally Flynt, Annalyse Flynt, Ashley Flynt, Asher Flynt and Carter Lynley Smith; a sister in law, Lynn Flynt and two women who are considered daughters by Johnny and Joann, Kristi Boxx and Thati Moreira. Memorial contributions in Mr. Flynt's memory may be made to North Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655 or Ole Miss Fellowship of Christian Athletes, c/o Sammie Smith, 801 Twin Lakes Cove, Oxford, MS 38655. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
91°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 13, 2019 @ 7:33 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.