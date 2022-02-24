Oh what a joyous reunion with beloved son Craig, when James David Foley,71, entered into heaven's glorious realm Tuesday, February 22, 2022 following a brief illness. God Called him home while highly skilled and compassionate cardiac, thoracic surgical team was performing rare, complicated surgery at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was born on January 29, 1951 to the late Herbert Glynn Foley and Mary Jane Courtney Foley in New Albany, MS. He was a 1969 graduate of Treadwell High School in Memphis, TN. While he worked in several areas throughout his life, his most accomplished service was working at Hillcrest Baptist Church as caretaker, or what he described as "general flunky". He retired for the second time December 31, 2021. A long-time member at Hillcrest, he developed treasured, lasting relationships as he served in many areas. A favorite being a greeter where he welcomed all in his cheerful, friendly manner assuring those needing assistance arrived safely to their destination. While he was looking forward to retirement working on his "farm" at Cotton Plant, and just "kicking back', God had better and more urgent plans. His greatest accomplishment was being a loving, devoted husband, Daddy, Papa, son-in-law, brother, uncle and friend. He firmly believed that Jesus was the answer to overcoming all problems. He was known as the peanut man to his family and friends who were assured of a bag of perfectly parched peanuts annually. His candy drawer was always stocked for all children and often adults to raid. Services for David Foley will be Saturday February, 26, 2022 at Hillcrest Baptist Church New Albany with Bro Charlie Davis and Bro Jason Blackburn officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022, from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday 10am until service time at 11am with New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care in charge of arrangements. He is survived by wife of 45 years Mary Lindsey Foley, two daughters, Tonya Shackelford (Ryan) of Tampa, FL, Jessica Haley (Daniel) of Olive Branch, two brothers, Bill Foley (Peggy) of Bartlett, TN and Ernie Foley (Vickie) of Cotton Plant, grandchildren, Alyssa Shackelford, Paige Shackelford, Spencer Haley and Sarah Morgan Haley, his mother-in-law, Helen Lindsey, special friends, Jeff Pennebaker, Sam Pennebaker and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him beyond measure. He is preceded in death by parents Herbert and Mary Jane Foley and son, Craig Foley. Pallbearers are Jeff Pennebaker, Sam Pennebaker, Elvis Thomas, Bill Cousar, Terry Baker and Jason Jordan. Honorary pallbearers are Senior Adult Men's Sunday school class and Church Greeter team members. Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 216 Hwy 15, New Albany, MS 38652 to the Craig Foley Scholarship Fund or the Hillcrest Building Fund. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Foley family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.