Maegan Paige Follis, 33, resident of Germantown, TN , gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, January 23 at the Refuge center in Memphis with Rev. Landon Clay officiating. Maegan was born March 12, 1987 in Baton Rouge, LA and is the daughter of Jackie Obney McClure (Keith) and Wayne Follis, Jr. (Tammy). Maegan was a loving daughter and a mother that was taken from this life way too soon. She will be missed and she will never be forgotten. Her family has found comfort knowing she is at peace in Heaven with her baby boys and grandfathers smiling down thinking "ha ha I got here first". In addition to her parents, she is survived by three children, Branden Hendrickson, Casey Paige and Kynzie, two brothers, Cooper McClure and Taylor Follis, grandmothers, Susan Follis Harville (Kim), Margaret Obney and Liz Henson. She was preceded in death by two children, Landon Gage and Bryce Cade and her grandfathers, Wayne Follis, Sr. and Jack "lucky" Obney. The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
