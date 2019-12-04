OAKLAND, MS -- James Fondren, 70, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home in Oakland. Services will be on Saturday December 7, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Mount Gillion M.B. Church 1620 Terza Rd Batesville. Visitation will be on Saturday one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Gillion M.B. Church Cemetery. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

