Jennifer Nell Capps Fondren, 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born on May 26, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Nell Faulkner Tucker and Curtis Capps. Jennifer grew up in Hatley, attended Hatley High School. She worked for over 27 years at the Amory Health Department and served the public tirelessly. A little quiet, Jennifer was great with her patients and always had a caring heart as she would do anything for anyone. On June 10, 1989, she married her soul mate Mike Fondren and they had many happy years together. During her lifetime, she was blessed with two children, Chris and Brooke, whom she cherished. She loved the Lord and her children greatly. Jennifer was a former member of East Amory Baptist Church and a current member of New Hope Baptist Church. She and her husband loved their church and fellowshipping with their church family. After retirement, Jennifer loved being outdoors, fishing with her husband, spending time going to yard sales, and camping. She was a funny, outgoing woman who always put others first. In addition to her husband, some of the people closest to her were her daughter Brooke Holloway, sister, Debra Swanson her sister-in-law, Bonnie Capps, and her prior co-worker, Tonya Pickle. She liked listening to Country music and especially liked Elvis. Many memories were made through the years which will be cherished by others. A woman who spent her life serving and taking care of others, she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Left behind to treasure her memories are her husband, Mike Fondren, Amory; daughter, Brooke Holloway (Chris), Amory; grandchildren, Cooper Johnson, Caleb Johnson, and Corie Johnson; sister, Debra Capps Swenson (Doug), Memphis, TN; brother, Jeff Capps (Bonnie), Amory, MS; two nieces, Alicia Capps Calhoun (Josh), Ashley Haeger (Adam). She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Perry; mother, Nell Tucker; and her step-father, Harold Tucker. A Graveside Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS, with Bro. Tim McMillan officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 60371 Hatley Detroit Road, Amory, MS 38821.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.