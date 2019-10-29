COLLIERVILLE, TN -- Shirley Beloate Fones, 73, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at her home in Collierville. Services will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at graveside in Magnolia Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

