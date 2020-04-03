Jimmy Dale Fooshee, Sr., 76, left this world and entered into the arms of God on April 2, 2020, following an extended illness. After graduating from Randolph School in 1961, he began work for Bellsouth Telecommunications in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1964. In Tupelo, he was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. He was a thirty-second degree freemason of Lodge #318 in Tupelo, a member of the Scottish Rite, and a Hamasa Shriner always working to support the Shriner's Hospitals for Children. He retired from the engineering department of Bellsouth Telecommunications in 1996 after 32 years of service, afterwards moving to Randolph, Mississippi. He finished out his life an active member of Carey Springs Baptist Church where he enjoyed serving as the church's treasurer for a number of years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family, whom he loved so very much. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Katherine Steward Fooshee, a son Jimmy (J.J.) Fooshee, Jr., and two grandchildren Hunter Owen Fooshee and Samantha Haven Nanney. He is preceded in death by his mother Carnell Bridgman Hanks, stepfather Haskell Hanks, and his father Robbie Ladale Fooshee, stepmother Sammie Gooch Fooshee, aunt Gracie Killough (Lamoine), uncle Flake Fooshee (Catherine), and his dearly loved daughter Angela Kaye Nanney. Pallbearers will be Larry Bishop, Mickey Floyd, Roger Fooshee, Gary Nanney, Mitchell Speed, Jimmy Steward, and Buddy Vandiver. Honorary Pallbearers will be Milton Bradley, Roy Langston, Kenny Ray Langston, F.G. Tutor, and Paul Cook along with Jimmy's fellow workers in the engineering department at Bellsouth Telecommunications. Dear friend Bro. David Poynor will preside over the service. Given present circumstances, there will be a graveside service at the cemetery of Carey Springs Baptist Church on Saturday April 4, 2020 at 2:00 o'clock p.m. for immediate family. The family covets all prayers during this time. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital which has provided vital care to the family for years. Donations may be made online or mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
