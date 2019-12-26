Mr. Charles Walter "WaWa" Foote was born on November 13, 1956 to the late Jeff and Earlean Foote. He professed a hope in Christ at an early age at Low Friendship CME Church. He later joined Pleasant Grove Pontotoc where he was a faithful member and musician, until his health failed him. Charles loved his family and friends. His greatest joy was his grandchildren, Elijah and China. He worked in the furniture industry before starting his own business, "Foote's Tire Service." Charles was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Ethel Mae Pegues and Eva Hobson, four sister in-laws: Linda Hobson, Mahaley Foote, Carolyn Sanders, and Margaret Farr, six brother in-laws: Billy Farr, Sonny Farr, Paul Wayne Farr, Anthony Black, Al Sanders, and Tony White. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of forty-two years Marilyn, one son Corrie, one daughter Rochelle, and two grandchildren Elijah and China all of Pontotoc, MS; Five brothers: Haywood (Mae) Hobson, Desoto Hobson, Curtis Hobson, and Willie Foote all of Pontotoc, MS, Jesse (Barbara) Foote of Woodland, MS; Five sisters: Virginia (Billy) Pegues, Charlene (Larry) White, Ruby Fitzpatrick all of Pontotoc, MS, Shirley Hicks of Jackson, MS, and Shelia Foote of Tupelo, MS; Eight brother in-laws: James Pegues of Pontotoc, MS, Ronnie (Hattie) Farr of Tupelo, MS, Kenneth (Teresa) Farr of Pontotoc, MS, James (Lisa) Farr of Nettleton, MS, Kevin (Ada) White, Michael White, David White, and Terry Lynn (Cassandra) White all of New Albany, MS; Six sister in-laws: Helen Black of Indianapolis, IN, Farrie Armstrong of Pontotoc, MS, Lillie (David) Hilliard of Ecru, MS, Debra Farr of Tupelo, MS, Vera Farr and Mary Ingram of New Albany, MS; Two aunts: Virginia Hunt and Derice Lambert of Tupelo, MS; One nephew, niece, and caregivers: Glen and Faye Golden; a close cousin and friend Chris Berry, as well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019, from 1pm-6pm, with family hour from 5pm-6pm at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 1 pm at Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Algoma, MS. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Ware Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
