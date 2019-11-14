SHEFFIELD, AL -- Marjorie Strickland Foote, 94, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her residence in Sheffield, AL. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, at 2:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at Burnsville Cemetery.

