Rev. Jessie L. Foote, 61, departed this life Monday February 15, 2021 at his residence in Woodland, MS. Rev. Foote was a devoted Christian, family man, sports fan, and fisherman. He will be truly missed. Services for Rev. Foote will be Friday February 26, 2021 at 11:00 am at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS with all safety policies implemented.(Masks required) Visitation will Thursday February 25, 2021 from 3-6:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS with a walk-in/walkout safety policy. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
