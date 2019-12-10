James Aubrey Foote, Sr., 77, died Monday December 9, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS after an extended illness. He was born September 23, 1942 in Aberdeen, MS to Aubrey Russell Foote and Dametra Barnes Foote and was a life long resident of Aberdeen. He taught metal trades for three years at the Aberdeen High School in the early seventies, and retired as a Tool and Die Machinist for True Temper of Amory, MS. He was a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Aberdeen, MS. He was a devoted husband, father, and papaw who loved spending time with friends and family. Services will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Aberdeen First Baptist Church with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife Karen Louise Breaux Foote of Aberdeen, two daughters Elizabeth Gaye Caldwell (Bob) of Columbus, MS and Rachael Leigh Moody (Gerald) of Mantachie, MS; two sons James Aubrey Foote, Jr. (Lori) of Fulton, MS and Charles Russell Foote (Amelia) of Tupelo, MS; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Belle Shurden (Harold) of Mathiston, MS. Pallbearers will be Matt Breaux, David Breaux, Will Breaux, Ronnie Shurden, Richard Shurden, Bobby Peeples, Jonathan Norman and Joe Benton. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Aberdeen First Baptist Church Men's Sunday School Class. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church from 9:00 A.M. until service time. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
