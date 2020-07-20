Funeral services for Mrs. Aline Adams Forbert will begin at 11:30 am, Wednesday July 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Meridian with the Reverend Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Forbert, 91, of Meridian passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital. Born October 4, 1928 in Burnsville, Ms. She attended Iuka High School and graduated in 1946. She moved to Meridian in the 1950s and worked at Citizens National Bank in Accounting, retiring after 25 years of service. Mrs. Forbert was a member of First Baptist Church, Meridian Little Theatre, and The Athena Literary Club. She and her husband were inseparable and spent 42 wonderful years together. She loved her family reunions with her sisters and brother and extended family from Iuka. She also enjoyed her beach trips with her book club ladies. Mrs. Forbert is survived by her husband Col. Sam Forbert, Jr.; Sisters Nona (Berlin) White of Iuka, MS, Pat (Jim) Garrison of Tupelo, MS; Brother Harry (Suzy) Adams of Temple, TX; Brother-in-law Larry Miller of New Albany, MS, and Dave (Amy) Forbert of Saratoga Springs, NY. Nieces and Nephews; Lee Miller, Rick Miller, Debby Moening, Terry White, Beth Craft, Lane Kohing, and Lacy Adams. Stepchildren; Steve Forbert of Neptune, NJ, Chuck Forbert of Fellowship, MS, Lisa Forbert Meridian, MS. Grandchildren; Albree (Scotty) Florey, Leslie (Bill) Carruth, Sam (Rachel) Forbert, David (Leah) Forbert, and Katherine Forbert. Great grandchildren; Scottland Sanders, Arlyn Grace Sanders, Shepard Sanders, William Carruth, Ethan Forbert, Liam Forbert. Great great-grandchildren; Milo Sutton and Ivey Sutton. She was preceded in death by her parents Vester and Auti Adams; sister Martha Miller; her first husband Estes Robertson, and great granddaughter Allie Carruth. The Family requests memorials made to First Baptist Church Meridian, MS. Pallbearers will be Sam Forbert, David Forbert, Scotty Florey, Bill Carruth, Shepard Sanders, and William Carruth. Special thank you to her caregivers Gwen Marshall and Wanda Marshall for all the love and care they gave to her the last years of her life. The Forbert family will receive guests from 10:30 am until 11:15 am prior to funeral rites at the church.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.