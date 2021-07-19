Bobbie O'Neal Akin Ford passed away at the age of 82 on July 16, 2021 at Tippah County Nursing Home. She was born November 7, 1938 to William Terry Akin and Annie Lou Graves Akin in Ashland, Mississippi. She was married to Bobby Wesley Ford. She was a homemaker and attended the Beech Hill Church of Christ. Bobbie is survived by one daughter: Suzanne Ford Robbins (John) of Tupelo, MS; four grandchildren: Robert Lee Ford of Ripley, MS, Andrew Leland Robbins of Tupelo, MS, Brandi Robbins of Tupelo, MS, Ashley Page of Ripley, MS; nine great grandchildren: Timothy Page, Ryker Robbins, Madison Ford, Emma Lynn Ford, Katy Ford, Virginia Robbins, Harper Robbins, Sidney Page, Ava Grace Finger; two sisters: Carneil Meisel of Saltillo, MS, Melba Walker of Olive Branch, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Bobby Ford; her two sons: Tim Ford and Wes Ford; three brothers: Elmo Akin, Wayne Akin, Malcolm Akin; five sisters: Norma Gresham, Mary Ruth Akin, Twyle Gresham, Blanche Walker, Helen Stroupe. The Visitation will be at McBride Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 21 from 12:00 p.m. until the service starts at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Tippah Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be: Eddie Joe McMillin, Dustin McMillin, Bruce Alt, Glen Gresham, Mitch Ward, Rodney Stroupe, Scott Walker. Officiating will be Bro. Howard Goolsby and Bro. Randy Smith. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.