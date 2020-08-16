ABERDEEN -- Celeste Ford, 83, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-GT in Columbus. Services will be on Friday, Aug, 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

