Edward A. Ford, 82, died Thursday October 17, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a short illness. He was born June 15, 1937 in Tremont to Elsie and Lucille Davis Ford. Ed served his country proudly and gallantly in Vietnam and retired a Master Sergeant after 22 years in the United States Marine Corp. After his military services he sold cars for the Lincoln-Mercury dealership in Tupelo for several years. He then began a stellar career with the United States Postal Service, retiring after 18 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, the Marine Corp League and the Tupelo Car Club. Ed enjoyed collecting model cars and was an enthusiastic coin collector and held an extensive collection of coins both foreign and domestic. He was also an avid reader of Westerns, John Grisham novels and all the political and military themed books he could get his hands on. He attended Priceville Baptist Church. Survivors include his three daughters, Talisa Newman of Simpsonville, SC, Kay Cummings and significant other, Matt Kerr of Simpsonville, SC and Cynthia Gail Rutledge and her husband, Kenny of Tupelo; one brother, Rex Ford of Vina, AL; six grandchildren, Matthew Maybery and his wife, Morgan of Anthem, AZ, Mark Maybery of Simpsonville, SC, Jessica Fannin of Simpsonville, SC, Kimbery Harper and her husband, Robert of Fountain Inn, SC, Jamie Satterfield and her husband Randall of Taylors, SC and Jennifer Carroll of Tupelo and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Marcy Ford; son, Mark Edward Ford; parents, Elsie and Lucille Ford; and brother, Jim Ford. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday October 18, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Tim McMillen, Rev. Dale Carr and Brother Bart Latner officiating. Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
