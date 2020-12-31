Edward Dwight Ford, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at The Windsor Place Nursing Center in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, January 5, 20201 at 1:00 pm at New Salem Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery.

