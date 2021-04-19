Valerie Ford Edwards, 39, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Wednesday April 21, 2021 1:00pm at Restoration Worship Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors 258 Martin Luther King Ave. Nettleton. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Cemetery in Dorsey.

