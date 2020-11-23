Jerry W. Ford, 72, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

