Mary Alice Ford, 91, passed away Friday, April 09, 2021, at her residence in Greenwood Springs. Services will be on Sunday, April 11, 2021; 3:00 PM at the New Center Point Freewill Baptist Church in Greenwood Springs, MS. Visitation will be on on Sunday from 1:00 until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Pickle Cemetery.

