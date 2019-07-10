Mary Ann Ford, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Golden, MS. Born in Amory on April 4, 1944, she was a daughter of Marvin Eugene and Muriel Lyle "Midgett" Tartt. Mary attended Amory schools. She was of the Baptist faith. She married the love of her life, Gordon Ford, and they were happily married for 44 years before his passing. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed fishing and camping with Gordon, as well as travelling on motorcycle to the mountains and beaches. Mary also loved crafting and sewing, and she always stopped for a yard sale. Mary was known for her sweet nature and her love for her husband. She loved her family and had faith in the Lord. She will be dearly missed. Mary is survived by her sisters, Diane Coleman, Becker, Carol Sloan (Johnny), Smithville, Becky Giles (Michael), Smithville; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Ford; brothers, ,Buzz and Terry Tartt; nephew, Jason Tartt; and brother-in-law, Frank Coleman. A funeral service will be held at 11AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will be in James Creek Cemetery in Itawamba County. Pallbearers will be Kevin Coleman, Brandon Sloan, Richard Culver, Alex Cooper, Trent Cooper, and Timmy Tartt. Visitation will be Thursday night at the funeral home from 5-8PM.
