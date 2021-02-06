Peggy Brown Ford, 77, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 23, 1943 to the late Joe Wheeler Brown and the late Dossie Mae Letson Brown in Itawamba County. She enjoyed talking on the phone, going out to eat and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. . Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday February 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 3 sons; Eddie (Lawana) Burns of Tremont, John (Toni) Burns of Tishomingo, and Travis Burns of Tremont, grandchildren; Kesta (Patrick) Pannell of Belmont, Michael Burns of Washington, DC, Alanna Burns of Quitman, MS, Andrea Buchanan of Tishomingo, Brandy (Glenn) Knoblock of Red Bay, AL, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, and 1 sister; Olene (James) Moore of Sulligent, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband; Jimmie Earl Ford, her parents; Joe Wheeler and Dossie Mae Brown, Husband, 2 sons; Charlie Burns, and Teddy Burns, grandson; Casey Burns, 4 brothers, and 1 sister. Pallbearers will be Hunter Jackson, Cole Johnson, Cliff Lawrence, James Prather, and Alvin Brown. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
