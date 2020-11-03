Rex Allen Ford, 71, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home in Tremont. He was born September 12, 1949 to the late Elsie Ford and the late Lucille Davis Ford. He retired from Sunshine Mills after many years of service. He loved being outdoors. He liked tending to his garden. Services will be 3:00 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 with visitation beginning at 2:00 all at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his son, Richard Ford; granddaughters: Heather (Austin) Fountain of Tremont and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Hammons of Mooreville; grandson, Tyler Ford of Tremont; great-grandsons: Bentley Fountain, Eastyn Hammons; great-granddaughters: Charleigh Fountain and Layluh Hammons; step-grandson, Dalton Langford Preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Edward Ford and Jimmie Earl Ford Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
