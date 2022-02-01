Ronald Edwin "Ron" Ford went to his heavenly home on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a courageous battle with leukemia. He was 60 years old. Ron was born in Homestead, Florida on May 3, 1961 to Murl Ford and Holly Stone Ford. He grew up in Lee County and graduated from Tupelo High School. He then earned a degree from Mississippi State University. In 1983, Ron married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Paslay, and they enjoyed 37 years of marriage. Ron proudly served his country in the Army Nation Guard, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He retired from the Guard after 28 years, spending 17 month in Iraq during the Iraq War. He also worked several years for Hancock Fabrics. He was an avid deer hunter and always enjoyed supporting his beloved MSU Bulldogs. However, the greatest joy of his life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ron "fought the good fight" in life as he did as a soldier. Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Lisa Paslay Ford of Saltillo; two daughters,Mallory Ford Smith (Caleb) of Clayton, Georgia and Morgan Ford Nance (Josh) of Waverly Hall, Georgia; grandchildren, Parker, Keeley Marie, and Jase Smith and Knox, Nola, and Nate Nance; a sister, Michelle Wascomb (Greg) of Oak Ridge, North Carolina; his parents, Murl Ford of Tupelo and Holly Ford of Tremont; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hollis and Marie Stone and Lila and Ed Ford. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday February 4, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Bo Jeffares officiating. Sanford Bennett and Creig Corbett will deliver a eulogy. Music will be provided by Caleb Smith. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial with military honors will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mike McCullough, Brad Miller, Bill Calhoun, Josh Nance, Steve Martinelli, Ken O'Connor, Jay Navy, Kurt Roberts, Sanford Bennett, Greg Wascomb, and Lea Paslay. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Fandel, Dwight Hill, Doug Gentry, Mark Rutledge, Mike Herman, Paslay Adkins, Corbett Rutland, Patton Hayes, Clayton Speck, Parker Smith, and Knox Nance. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Ron's memory at www.givenow.lls.org. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.