Sandra Denise Pickens Ford, 63, resident of the Ashland Community and retired nurse, went to her Heavenly home Thursday morning September 12, 2019 at the Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Ford will be at 3 PM Saturday September 14 at Ashland Church of Christ with Bro. Donald Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Ford was born February 17, 1956 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Billy Hugh "Buck" and Hadie Smith Pickens. She was a 1974 graduate of Walnut High School and continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. A member of Ashland Church of Christ, Mrs. Ford was employed as a nurse at the Tippah County Hospital for 36 years before her retirement. She was married on December 11, 1981 to her beloved husband, Sammy Ford who survives. Mrs. Ford will be remembered for her giving spirit. Her passion was baking cakes and sending cards to her friends and family. An Elvis fan, she was an avid collector of Barbie dolls. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM today at Ashland Church of Christ. In addition to her husband of 38 years, her memories will be treasured by her children, Geneva D. Clemmer Stasuik of Ripley and John M. Clemmer (Megan) of Sheffield, AL, one brother, Billy H. Pickens of Tupelo and four grandchildren, Robert "Bobby" Cox, Sandra "Sally" Stasuik, Presley Nicole Clemmer and Hadie Estella Clemmer. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
