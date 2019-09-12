BENTON COUNTY -- Sandra Pickens Ford, 63, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday September 14 at 3 PM at Ashland Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday September 14 from 1 PM to 3 PM at Ashland Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery.

