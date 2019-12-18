91, passed away on Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 at his residence in Okolona. Leondus Ford, Sr. was born to his late parents, William Ford and Gertrude Alcorn on June 28, 1928 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Ford was a life long resident of Okolona, a member of Snowtown UMC, a former employee of Purnell Pride and Bryan. Leondus Ford, Sr. is survived by two daughters; Daphne Ford of Okolona, Sharon Ford Bryson (Vista) of Horn Lake. Six sons; Wayne Ford (Carolyn) of Tupelo, Bobby Ford (Beastrice) of Tupelo. Crossley Ford of Okolona, Marzee Ford of Okolona, Aaron Ford (Shawn) of Cordova, TN, and Tuderrel Ford (Herwean) of Walls, MS. Two sisters; Willie Bell Reddick of Okolona, and Margaret Jordan of Kansas City, MO. Three brothers; Arthur Ford of Shannon, Wardell Ford (Aglean) of Okolona, and Henry Ford of (Nita) of Tupelo. There are 30 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Mr. Ford was proceeded in death by several sisters and brothers. The visitation will be Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 at Snow Town UMC at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Levert Fitzpatrick officiating. The burial will follow at the Ford Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
