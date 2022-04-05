Vera Genelle Ford, 92, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born November 23, 1929, to Buck R. and Flora Olive. She was a lifelong member of Concord Baptist Church. She retired from Futorian Furniture, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, calling and checking on the sick, and participating in the Friendship Sunday School Class. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Concord Baptist Church with Bro. Marvin Robbins and Bro. Robert Walker officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home, and Thursday from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church. She is survived by two sons, Jackie (Sandra) Ford and Dr. Ricky (LuAnne) Ford; seven grandchildren, Mark Ford of Logansport, IN, Daniel Ford of Memphis, TN, John Peter Ford of Oxford, MS, Dr. Aaron (Kristy) Ford of Saltillo, MS, Lauren (Josh) Whitson of Booneville, Suzanne Ford of Moulton, AL, and Ben (Lindsey) Ford of Jackson, MS; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gaston Ford in 2002; one sister, Marie Crawford, and two infant sisters. Pallbearers are Mark Ford, Daniel Ford, John Peter Ford, Dr. Aaron Ford, Ben Ford and Josh Whitson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 5490 CR 601, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
