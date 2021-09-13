Earl Neal Foreman, Jr., a lifelong resident of Pontotoc, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his residence at the age of 64. A private memorial service will be held by his family at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Born September 3, 1956, in Holland MI, he was the son of the late Earl Neal and Nina Bright Foreman Sr and received his education from the North Pontotoc School System. Mr. Foreman was employed as a commercial construction worker before retiring three years ago. He enjoyed the outdoors such as hunting and fishing and was also an avid musician that loved all kinds of music. Those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Leslie R. Hale of Tupelo, two grandchildren, Ainsley Hale and Noah Hale, both of Tupelo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Foreman of Pontotoc. The family requests that all memorials be forwarded to The American Diabetes Foundation by phone at 1-800-DIABETES. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Foreman family.
