CALHOUN CITY -- Annice Forest Barton, 82, passed away Friday, February 07, 2020, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice in Collierville. Services will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2PM at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.