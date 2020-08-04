Celia Jean Bowen Forrester age 79 died Monday August 3, 2020 at the Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton, MS. A graveside memorial service for immediate family and close friends will be held Thursday, August 6, at 2:00 pm at Memorial Gardens of Columbus, with Minister Luskey Green officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Mrs. Forrester was born on July 3, 1941 in Columbus to the late Barba Newton and Gertie Stapp Bowen. She was a member of Midway Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school classes for many years. She was a wonderful homemaker and she had a very special talent for cake decorating. She was fondly known in Starkville and the surrounding areas as the "Cake Lady". In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Wilford Forrester. Survivors include: Daughter: Melonie Kight, (John), Saltillo, MS Son: Anthony "Bubba" Forrester, (Angie), Starkville, MS Brother: Pete Bowen, (Edna), Columbus, MS Grandchildren: Monica Kight, Holly Kight, Jamie Forrester, Joey Forrester, and Jonathan Forrester In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her honor to Sanctuary Hospice, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital or Dementia Research.
