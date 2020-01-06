Mrs. Helen J. "Prunie" Forrester, 86, went to her heavenly home on January 6, 2020 at Dugan Memorial Home in West Point. Mrs. Helen was born on June 25, 1933, in Sparta, the daughter of the late William Jennings Bryan and Eula Carpenter Scott. She worked as a Nurse's Aide at Starkville Manor for 15 years, having retired in September of 1991. She was a member of Pheba Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and she was responsible for getting tapes of Sunday sermons to those not able to attend church services. She loved her flowers and people came from miles around to look at them. Helen and her husband, David, were active in missions and helped build several churches in several different states. She loved her grandkids, loved to travel, and enjoyed being a 4-H Leader. Her hobbies included making stuff with her hands. She was always the first to welcome new neighbors with a cake. She would want you to be ready to meet her Lord when the time comes. She married Thomas David Forrester on October 16, 1951, in Sparta and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2013. They were married for 61 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melodie Millsaps and three sisters: Edna Ruth Reeves, Thelma Lou Morgan, and Althea Lee Brand. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Pheba Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Terry Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Pheba Cemetery in Pheba. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her three daughters, Debbie White (Runal) of Starkville, Linda F. Millsaps (Bryant) of Pheba, and Susan Schaffer (Kenny) of New Madrid, Missouri: two sons, Kenneth David Forrester (Connie) of Glenwood, Arkansas and Richard Dale Forrester of West Point: eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren, and two brothers, J. B. Scott of Woodland and Kenny Scott (Georgia) of Houston. Pallbearers will be Ralph Brand, Jimmy Brand, Dennis Morgan, Kenneth Scott, Sam White, and Cole Wooten. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brett Miller, the Staff of Dugan Memorial Home and Southern Care Hospice. Memorials may be made to Pheba Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5, Pheba, MS 39755. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
