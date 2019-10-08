-Randy Forrester, 59, passed away on Monday October 7, 2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo. He was born April 17, 1960 in Chickasaw County to parents George David Forrester and Patsy Jeanette Wise Forrester. He was a lifelong resident of Okolona, and was a frame builder in the furniture industry. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include one brother Earl Forrester of Stamps, AR. Two sisters Jimmie Hood (Lonnie) of Nettleton, MS; Barbara Garcia (Ramon) of Okolona, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews and several Aunts and Uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Martha Palmer and Patsy Rooker. There will be no services. Tisdale-Lann Memorial of Nettleton, MS will be assisting family. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
