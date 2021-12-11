Lenetta Joan Forsythe (79) passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a beautician for 46 years and she loved going to her beauty shop and seeing all her customers. She also enjoyed doing yardwork, taking care of her flowers and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Services are 2 pm Sunday, December 12, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Tim Horton and Chris Denson officiating. Burial will follow in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Saturday, December 11, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Joan is survived by her daughters, DeAnna Arnold (Bob, Jr.) and Elisha Lindsey (Steve); her sisters, Queda Denson (Bobby) and Danice Ryan; her grandchildren, Amanda Temple, Joshua Null, Monica Porterfield (Patrick), Erika Robertson (Dewayne), Cory Arnold (Kadyn) and Brooke Lindsey and her great-grandchildren, Alyssa Forsythe, Jay Hamm, Carson Null, Brayden Daniels, Case Null, Iva Robertson, Ada Robertson, Ona Robertson, Lilly Porterfield and Ethan Porterfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.K. and Ona Wallace. Pallbearers are; Cory Arnold, Brayden Daniels, Carson Null, Case Null, Dewayne Robertson, Patrick Porterfield, Jay Hamm and Joshua Null. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
