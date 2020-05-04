Charlene Marie Ware Fortenberry died Sunday, May 2, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. She was 51. Marie was born April 27, 1969 in Pontotoc, MS to Ray Gore Ware and Charlene Rae Clements Ware. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1987 and worked as a call center supervisor for Direct TV. She married Daniel Joseph Fortenberry on March 19, 1994 and had three sons. The family moved to Tupelo in 2006, coming from Pearl, MS. She loved her children and all of her family and always knew what to say to support each one of them in their various endeavors. She loved her granddaughter. She enjoyed watching old Westerns on TV, as well as mysteries and METV. She had a giving heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. She never met a stranger and was a prayer warrior for many years. She loved music and enjoyed singing. A service celebrating Marie's life will be held at 4 PM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, who are honored to serve their friends. Kevin Wallace will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 PM to service time on Wednesday only. Marie is survived by her father, Ray Ware, of Thaxton, MS; her husband, Daniel, of Tupelo; her sons Christopher Fortenberry of Brandon, MS, Jerry Fortenberry of Tupelo, and Timmy Fortenberry (Kristen Moore) of Mooreville, MS; her brother, Russell Ware (Lynn) of Madison, AL; her sister, Melodi Moak (Ricky) of Spring Hill, TN; and her grandchild, Aubrey Fortenberry of Brandon, MS; and numerous extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlene Ware. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
