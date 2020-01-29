TUPELO, MS -- Mary Fortner, 93, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bluff Springs Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church also Friday from 11:00 am until service.

