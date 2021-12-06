Woodland-Vernon Fortner, 91, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born February 8, 1930, in Prentiss County to the late Zeb Thomas Fortner and Olie Barnes Fortner. He was an Army Korean War Veteran. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Sammy McMillen officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, December 6, 2021, from 4:30 until 7:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Agnes Stennis Harrington Fortner of Woodland; two daughters, Sherry Fortner of Scotts Bluff, NE and Pipia Ordenduff of Kentucky; a stepdaughter, Jennie Aycock of Prairie; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Irene Wright, Faye Coldwell and Eloise Beaird; two brothers, Zeb Thomas Fortner, Jr. and Max Fortner. Pallbearers will be Tony Arledge, John Arledge, Bob Mixon, Eddie Bullock, Kenny Clemons and Billy Brad Turman. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Coffee Club. Donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
