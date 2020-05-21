Ronnie Lynn Fortune, a resident of Olive Branch with family in Tippah County, died at The Tippah County Hospital in Ripley on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was 57 years of age and died unexpectedly of natural causes. Funeral Services for Mr. Fortune will be private with interment at the family homeplace in McNairy County, TN. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Born December 31, 1962 in Selmer, TN, Ronnie is the son of Edna Baldwin Fortune of Olive Branch and the late Kenneth Fortune. He received his education in the Pocahontas Tennessee County School System and served his country in the Unites States Navy. Ronnie was a self employed plumber for much of his life and will be remembered as a handyman with many talents. He was a loving father and grandfather and his adventuresome free spirit permitted him to live a life that most people only have the opportunity to read about . In addition to his mother, survivors include two sons, Andrew Fortune (Tessa) and Adam Fortune (Karissa), both of Falkner, two brothers, Randy Fortune of Tupelo and Kenny Fortune of Pocahontas, TN and three grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Rickey Fortune. The American flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Fortune and all veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Fortune Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
74°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 9:21 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.