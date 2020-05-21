Ronnie Lynn Fortune, a resident of Olive Branch with family in Tippah County, died at The Tippah County Hospital in Ripley on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was 57 years of age and died unexpectedly of natural causes. Funeral Services for Mr. Fortune will be private with interment at the family homeplace in McNairy County, TN. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Born December 31, 1962 in Selmer, TN, Ronnie is the son of Edna Baldwin Fortune of Olive Branch and the late Kenneth Fortune. He received his education in the Pocahontas Tennessee County School System and served his country in the Unites States Navy. Ronnie was a self employed plumber for much of his life and will be remembered as a handyman with many talents. He was a loving father and grandfather and his adventuresome free spirit permitted him to live a life that most people only have the opportunity to read about . In addition to his mother, survivors include two sons, Andrew Fortune (Tessa) and Adam Fortune (Karissa), both of Falkner, two brothers, Randy Fortune of Tupelo and Kenny Fortune of Pocahontas, TN and three grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Rickey Fortune. The American flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Fortune and all veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Fortune Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com

