Betty Jane Boren Foster (80) passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at Diversicare in Ripley. She enjoyed reading. She is survived by her brother, Ronnie Boren (Janet) of Iuka; her children, Tammy Brasel Hill (Bill) of Ocean Springs and Tim Brasel (Margaret) of Olive Branch; her grandchildren, Shannon Cook (Clifford), Jamie Strayham (Kyle), William "Jesse" Hill (Stephanie), Christopher Brasel (Jessica), Caycee Brasel, Tyler Brasel, Taylor Brasel, Leigh Sledd (Aaron) and Cody Fields (Katie) and her great-grandchildren, Ava Rose Cook, Sophia Claire Cook, Anniston Grace Cook, Lily Belle Strayham, Evelyn Catherine Strayham, Amelia Fay Hill, William Daniel Hill, Mary Katherine Brasel, Olivia Caroline Brasel, Charlotte Paige Brasel, Garner Sledd, Wrenn Sledd, Evelyn Fields, Macy Fields and Maggie Fields. She was preceded in death by her husband, A.B. Foster; her parents, Vardaman Boren and Allie Vernola Dill Boren; her step-mother, Sybil Stennett Boren and her step-sister, Carolyn Kesler Stephens. There are no services scheduled at this time. Betty was laid to rest in the Zion Rest Community Cemetery on Monday, July 25, 2022. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

