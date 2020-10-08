Billy Ray "Rook" Foster, 59, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 after a sudden illness. He was born January 30, 1961 in Tupelo, the son of Ellis and Wyna Culver Foster. Rook worked in many capacities over the years, serving as the manager of the Bonanza Steak House, working at Kilgore's Grocery, and as a painter. He was an antique car enthusiast and enjoyed attending the Blue Suede Cruise and frequenting the Automobile Museum. He was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to the Miami Dolphins. Rook was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Veda L. Foster of Tupelo; three children, Amber Ozbirn of Tremont, Brie Foster of Tupelo, and Matthew Foster of Birmingham, Alabama; five grandchildren, Julianna Barron, Carson Ozbirn, and Elijah, Ethan, and Adalyn Hooker; two sisters, Janice Davidson (Lee) of Tupelo, Karen Dearman (Terry) of Saltillo, and Randy Foster of Blue Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services celebrating Rook's life will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Monday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be Brad Miles, Bryan Miles, Roy Hooker, Wes Boland, Taylor Lansdell, and Eli Hooker. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
