BOONEVILLE -- Della Mae Foster, 62, passed away Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 @ 2:30 P.M. at New Tabernacle Cemetery in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. walk-thru covid -19 gudieline will be followed at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign th guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

