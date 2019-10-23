Dorothy Fay Cook Foster, age 72, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her residence in Hamilton. She was born February 27, 1947 to Crosby Lee Cook and Mary Nolan Cook Yarbrough in Mooreville, MS. She lived most of her life in Hamilton where she was a graduate of Hamilton High School. She worked as a seamstress at TIL and as Manager at Jr. Food Mart. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hills Cemetery. Survivors include three daughters, Tina Smith ( James) of Aberdeen, MS, Tammy Blakeney (Eddie) of Calhoun City, MS, and Arlene Hissong of Hamilton, MS; one son, Christopher Foster (Christian Capps) of Hamilton, MS; five sisters, one brother, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jessie Ray Foster, and one daughter, Sandy Foster. Pallbearers will be her family and friends. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
