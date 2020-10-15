Dovie W. Foster (98) passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born on May 17, 1922 to the late Frank and Linda Winchester. She was a member of Casey Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, gardening, her flowers and fishing. Services are 2 pm Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Skelton officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Casey Creek Cemetery. Dovie is survived by her sons, Jack Foster (Irma) of Baldwyn and Jim Foster (Norma) of Booneville; her daughters, Lora Cagle (Jim) of Booneville, Faye Fortenberry (Bob) of CA, Betty Samples of Booneville, Barbara Isbell (Keith) of TN, Donna Eaton of Marietta and Teresa Sheffield of Booneville; 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 14 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellic Foster; her son, Bobby Foster; her grandchildren, Anthony Foster, Debbie Stasinski and Kim Cullinson; her great-grandchildren, Kalenna May and Dawson McBrayer; her daughter-in-law, Linda Foster and her son-in-laws, Randy Eaton, Larry Isbell, Jr. Cagle and James Samples. Pallbearers are; Brian Foster, Stephen Foster, Brandon Foster, Larry Cagle, James Samples, Mitchell Huddleston and Gregory Huddleston. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
