Eloise Adams Foster (82) passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was a member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church. She retired from Barclay Furniture after 30+ years of dedicated work. She enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking, doing yard work, being outside, canning, sewing, tending to her flowers and spending time with her family. Services are 11 am Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Fairfield Presbyterian Church with Bro. Brad Crump officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairfield Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 am until 11 am Saturday at the church. Eloise is survived by her sons, William "Billy" H. Foster, Jr of Fairfield and Jeff Foster (Renae) of Alpine; her daughter, Kim Coker (Bud) of Fairfield; her grandchildren, Weston, Macey, Selena & Celeste Foster, Abby Deaton, Tyler Coker, Maeghan Carter (Ewell), Mike Mink (Geneva), Matt Mink (Janna) and Amy Staten (Matt) and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Foster, Sr.; her parents, John Dee Adams, Sr & Bertha Greenhill Adams; her sisters, Sarah Kelly, Joanne Sowell and Brenda Coker and her brothers, Paul Adams and John Dee Adams, Jr. Pallbearers are Mike Mink, Allen Roberts, Chad Chism, Pat O'Callaghan, Bob O'Callaghan, Bill O'Callaghan, Carl Sullivan, Tom Coker and Gary Adams. Special thanks to Legacy Hospice for their special care and attention. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
