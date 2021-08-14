Georgia Mae Foster Harris, 67, departed this life August 12, 2021 at her residence in New Albany, MS. She was born September 27, 1954 in New Albany to Lela Mae Foster and James Reed. Georgia was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School. She was employed at Baptist Memorial Hospital, New Albany in the Housekeeping Department. She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard "V8" Harris. She leaves cherished memories with her children, Anthony Harris (Tasha) and Richard Harris (Regina) both of New Albany, MS, her mother Lela Mae Foster, brothers: Phil, Johnny and Steve Foster, sisters: Denise Foster, Hester Graham and Sarah Foster, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, August 17, 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Service (Limited to Family and close Friends, only) beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, MS. Burial at Union Hill Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS. CDC Covid-19 recommendations will be in practice. Please wear masks. For online condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
