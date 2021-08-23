Hunter Lanier Foster, 52, passed away on August 17, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital, Columbus, MS. Born on August 8, 1969, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, he was the son of Roland E. Foster and Shirley Hunter Dye. Hunter graduated from Tupelo High School and began working at an early age in the Car Sales Industry. A hard worker, he provided for his family and in addition to selling cars, he later worked in the logging industry and lastly he was employed as a truck driver for Fiber Transport Inc., of Mobile, Alabama. Hunter loved his work, enjoyed companionship with his co-workers and he was proud of things he accomplished through the years. He married the love of his life, Antoinette Foster, on December 26, 2000 and he was blessed by God with three children. Hunter loved his family, put his children first, and always took care of others in need. He was tender hearted, believed in Jesus Christ as his Savior, and he was Baptist. He enjoyed being active in the Men's Breakfast group and was passionate about Gideon's International. Hunter always tried to look on the bright side of everything, and some of his favorite phrases were "Geter Done" and "Heee". He was a patriot, loved America and started and coached the youth football team, the Cowboys from Saltillo. In his free time, he liked watersports, outdoor activities and listening to 80's rock, Classic Country and Pink Floyd. Some of his close friends were Shea Harrison, Jason Putman, and Dustin Wyatt. They would often go fishing and hunting, or just spend time talking on the phone. Hunter was always jovial and could light up a room. His presence will be dearly missed yet his family knows that he is in Heaven, enjoying the presence of his Savior. Hunter is survived by his sons, John David Foster, Mantee, MS, and Brodie Foster, Mantee, MS; step-daughter, Claudia Cox, New Orleans; parents, Shirley Hunter Dye, Aberdeen, and Roland E. Foster, Tuscaloosa, AL; sister, Michelle Flint; nieces, Haley and Lindsey Hunt; great niece, Ava Sloan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette Foster; step father, Walter F. Day. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 4:00 pm, at the residence of Ross and Shea Harrison, 3831 East Old Hwy 82, Mathiston, MS. Memorials may be sent to Gideon's International P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC, 20090-7251 or gideons.org. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.