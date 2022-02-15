Mr. Robert (Bob) Foster III was born on March 7, 1931 in Plantersville, Mississippi to the late Robert (Rob) and Johnnie Estes Foster. He departed this life on February 8, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, Mississippi. He was 90 years old. At an early age he professed his faith in Christ and united with the Johnson Chapel M.B. Church and attended Siggers High School, Shannon, Mississippi. Upon completion of school, he relocated to Chicago, Illinois where he became an employee of Spaulding Industries. But he returned to Mississippi briefly to be united in holy matrimony to Luverta Jones, along with his best friend Ben Wilson and her cousin Sherrie Green, they had a double wedding on June 20, 1953. They all relocated to Chicago, Illinois but in November 1962. He decided to relocate with his family back to Mississippi. Robert and Luverta were happily married for 68 years and to this union five children were born. He became reunited with Johnson Chapel M.B. Church and was a Sunday School teacher, then later a deacon. He was actively involved in the construction, planning, and completion of the current Johnson Chapel M.B. Church in March 30, 1980. Name was listed on the cornerstone of the church for his efforts. He was formerly employed by Firestone Tire Center, later with the Northeast Metal Recycling Center, and retiring at Olympic Products, Tupelo, Mississippi. He also enjoyed farming, raising livestock, hunting, fishing, traveling and having a good laugh with the people around him. Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Three sisters Murnoner Foster Dillard, Operlean Foster Cofield and Vivian Foster and seven brothers Clyde, Phillip, Q.P., George, Hosea, Harry and Verlee all proceeded him in death and one son Christopher Foster. His memories will forever be cherished in the hearts and minds of his loving wife Mrs. Luverta Jones Foster, four children: Dexter Foster, Shannon, MS, Robert O. Foster, Oklahoma City, OK, Yolanda Foster Brown and Kenneth (Tonya) Foster, both of Gautier, MS; one daughter-in-law Marcie Foster; two sister-in-laws Annie Foster of Shannon, MS and Barbara Singleton of Tupelo, MS; two brother-in-laws Ovell (Emma) Jones of Nettleton, MS and Alonzo (Brenda) Jones of Tupelo, MS; two special grandsons Marcus and David Foster of Shannon, MS, seventeen (17) grandchildren, twenty-four (24) great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the following providers for their excellent care and services: The North Mississippi Medical Center, the Hospice Unit and its auxiliaries: Dr. Barry Jones and Staff, North Mississippi Health Clinical Services; Dr. Andrew Kellum and Staff, Hematology Services; Dr. Roger Huey and Staff, Digestive Health Services; Outpatient Infusion Health Services and the Nursing Staff, NMMC Home Health Care Services and its Staff. Also we like to offer our appreciation and thanks to the Johnson Chapel M.B. Church, Rev. McWhorter, Carl Trice, its deacons and the church members for all of the uplifting prayers and support during our time of trials and bereavement. And a special acknowledgment and thanks to Ms. Esteria Higgins for her kind services and support and his favorite nephew Arthur Foster, nephew Reginald Goree and Xavier Hooks for their assistance and support. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Graveside on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery, 169 New Cemetery Road, Shannon, MS. A Public Walkthrough Viewing will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 from 3-7pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
