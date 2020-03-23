PLANTERSVILLE, MS -- L.C. Foster, 91, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Graveside at Heavens Gate Memorial Garden in Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on 30 minutes prior to service from 2-230 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.