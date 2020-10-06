Mattie Jean Foster, 84, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Mrs. Foster was born May 23, 1936, in Houston, Mississippi, the daughter of Dewey and Clytee Lancaster. She had been a seamstress during her career and was a member of Academy Baptist Church. Survivors include one daughter, Debbie Camp (Tommy) of Coker, Alabama; two sisters, Maxine Allen of Olive Branch and Corina Hughes of Bruce; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otha Cavin "Sonny" Foster, Jr.; two sons, Billy and Tommy Foster; a sister, Jean Holliday; and three brothers. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A. M., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Academy Baptist Church, with Brother Wayne Cobb officiating. Masks will be required for the service. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery near Houston. Pallbearers will be Paul McAllister, Ray Huffman, Mike Holliday, Scott Wilson, Michael Edwards, and Gary Adkins. Condolences may be left at Glendfieldfuneralhome.com. Glenfield Funeral Home is honored to serve Mrs. Foster's family.
