On Thursday morning, August 20, 2020, we gave back to God this gift he so graciously shared with us. Steven Keith Foster, 38, resident of Ripley, departed this life at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. A Graveside Service remembering the life of Keith will be at 10 AM Saturday, August 22 at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Lane Finley officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, August 21 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Keith was born March 1, 1982 in Alabama, the son of Keith L. Foster of Ripley and the late Roxieann Walton Foster. He was a 2000 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was married September 7, 2013 to his beloved wife, Savannah Ralph Foster who survives. A member of Lebanon Baptist Church, Keith was currently employed with HM Richards Manufacturing Corporation in Baldwyn. An avid Dukes of Hazzard Collector, he will be remembered for his love of Kayaking, vacationing in the mountains and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Keith was loved by many and will be missed by his family, a multitude of friends and extended family members. His family finds comfort in knowing that our loss on earth is truly Heaven's gain. Memories will also be shared by three sisters, Linda Foster of Matinsburg, West Virginia, Dana Brown (David) of Walnut and Madison Foster of Ripley, one brother, Jimmy Farley of Jasper, AL, his maternal grandmother, Betty Walton of Leola, AR and his pet Shih-tzu, "Reilly". The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Foster family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 6:44 pm
